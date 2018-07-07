Share:

FAISALABAD:- Agriculture experts have advised growers to complete cultivation of rice during the ongoing month of July to get bumper yield. A spokesman of the agriculture department said here Friday that growers should use approved varieties of the rice for cultivation as approved varieties of rice are not only disease resistant but also give

maximum produce. Approved varieties include Super Basmati, Shaheen Basmati,

Basmati-370, Basmati-385, Basmati Pak, Basmati-2000, Basmati-515, ARI-6, KS-282,

KSK-133,NIAB ARI-9 and Basmati-198.