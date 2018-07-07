Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared a housing society located in Rawalpindi as illegal and issued a public notice where the civic agency’s planning wing had announced that the scheme was advertised and marked without any approval of RDA. The private housing society is identified as Ring Road Residencia, informed RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan on Saturday.

According to him, Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) has taken stern action upon illegal and unapproved advertisement by the management of Ring Road Residencia without any approval from RDA. He said legal action is being initiated against Ring Road Residencia under Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 and directed to stop its illegal advertisement.

RDA has warned the general public to refrain from buying, selling, purchasing and renting plots and land in the housing society otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses, he said.

He said Director General (DG) RDA Rao Atif Raza has directed the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA to take strict action against all illegal housing schemes, illegal / unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities and encroachments without any fear or favour. Meanwhile, RDA has moved a plaintiff to City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan pleading to register a criminal case against an employee of a private housing society “Sapphire Villas” located on Adiala Road on charges of showing resistance and hurling threats towards Building Control Team of RDA during an operation.

ISRAR AHMED