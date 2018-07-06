Share:

Los Angeles:- Hollywood actor Russell Crowe was said to be ‘’insulted’’ after being asked to audition for ‘Deadpool 2’. The 54-year-old actor - who is famously known for not reading for any of his roles - was asked to read for the part of Cable by creator Rob Leifeld, who subsequently regretted the move. Speaking to Collider, Leifield said: ‘’One night before I went to bed, I didn’t know Russell Crowe was on Twitter, and I stupidly tweeted to Russell Crowe - not ever thinking he’d answer me - and I go ‘Hey Russell, you should read for Cable!’’’ However, the comic book writer was left red-faced after being told that the ‘Gladiator’ star was in no way interested in his offer.