ISLAMABAD (PR) The State Bank of Pakistan has rebutted a news item published in this newspaper on July 6 with the headline “Foreign currency account holders may face huge loss”.

“The bank strongly rebuts that foreign currency accounts held with banks in the country have been frozen in any way,” said a spokesman of the State Bank, while reacting to the news item. He said that the foreign currency account holders are free to use their accounts as per regulations and there is no bar in using them. “The contents of the story are against facts and fabricated. The analysis provided is devoid of information about the rules and regulations governing transactions in foreign currency. The story is thus not only incorrect but highly misleading,” the spokesman said.