LAHORE - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif yesterday termed the conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz by the accountability court ‘politically motivated, legally flawed and engineered’, and announced to move to nook and corner of the country to highlight his brother’s services to the country and the injustice done to him.

“The accountability court’s decision is contrary to the norms of law, democracy and fundamental rights. The PML-N and its supporters reject it outright,” the former Punjab chief minister told media persons at the Model Town secretariat of the party. He said the decision was a chain of the same victimisation spate initiated against Nawaz Sharif over the years.

The accountability court yesterday sentenced Nawaz Sharif to 10-year rigorous imprisonment, fine of eight million pounds and confiscation of London property in the Avenfield reference. In addition, Maryam Nawaz was awarded seven-year RI and fine of two million pounds while her spouse was jailed for one year.

Shehbaz said timing of the decision strongly indicated that it aimed at affecting the election process. He said the verdict which carried many lacunae would be written in the history in black words. “It is a great injustice to penalise the person who made the country an atomic power, gave projects like CPEC, ended loadshedding, terrorism and raised the Kashmir issue at the UN forum in a forceful manner,” said Shehbaz. He also advised the party workers to remain calm and follow discipline as the party was taking Nawaz’s case to the court of the masses as they were the best judges and would decide in his favour on July 25 by giving a roaring victory to his party. He said they would stage peaceful protest only.

Shehbaz categorically denied a questioner when asked about coming out of the election race in protest and said the party would enter the election arena even with an added vigour and enthusiasm. He said they were not ambitious for power, but wanted respect to the country and its people which was not possible without equitable justice, rule of law and democracy. They would take this message to every nook and corner of the country, he affirmed.

He said the name of Nawaz was mentioned nowhere in the Panama leaks while in the reference no concrete evidence was brought against him. Nawaz, abiding by the law, attended as many as 109 hearings of the trial court but his plea for delaying announcement of decision for some days was denied without pay any consideration to the fact that his spouse was on death bed at a hospital. He questioned NAB why it was not acting against those who had looted billions of rupees of the national exchequer and were at large and why only the Sharifs had been singled out for accountability.

To a question, the PML-N president said they would adopt every course, legal, political and public against this conviction. “We will underline the value of equitable and fair justice at our public meetings during the election campaign as it is inevitable for a durable democracy.”

He also refuted the reports from the PML-N political rivals that Nawaz had adopted ‘self exile’ in London although he did not respond to the question repeatedly asked about his comeback.

Shehbaz said the PML-N would take part in the election and asked the party candidates to campaign ardently. He also invited attention of the Election Commission to the advertisement by the rival party which had called them ‘thieves.’ He said this sort of trend would spoil the situation.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Pervez Malik, Marriyum Aurengzeb, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Musaddiq Malik and others were also present at the media conference.

SAJID ZIA