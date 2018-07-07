Share:

KARACHI:- The 500-KW solar power plant and plantation drive were inaugurated at Hamdard University Karachi on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, after inaugurating the solar power plant and planting a sapling at Hamdard University main campus, the chief guest and CEO of PRETTL Company, Germany, Steffen Theirfelder said that Germany had sun for 156 days only even then we were taking full advantage of solar energy as every roof in Germany was occupied with solar panels.

Pakistan has sun for 365 days and this country should utilise it with full strength and Hamdard University is liable to be congratulated as the university has taken initiative by installing a solar power plant in the campus, he added.

“We are specialist in this technology and the panels used in the solar power system are made by the South Korea’s Company FEFU,” Steffen added.

Professor Dr Shabeebul Hasan, vice chancellor, Hamdard University said that according to the vision of the founder – Chancellor Hakim Muhammad said that Hamdard University is an eco-friendly university which had taken many steps to put positive impacts on the socio-economic and environmental condition of the country and the present start of plantation drive and installation of the solar plant in the university were initiatives of same nature.

The additional electricity which would receive from the plant would be supplied to other industries; thus the university would contribute to minimize the shortage of electricity in the country, he added.

Answering to a question, he said that the total cost of this plant amounted to Rs50 million which would be recovered within three years and after five years would be at zero cost, because 50 percent of the university’s electricity requirements would be met by this plant, he added.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between PRETTL Group of Companies and Hamdard University on the occasion. Steffen and Shabeeb have signed respectively on behalf of PRETTL and Hamdard University.

Besides, Steffen, Sadia Rashid and Dr Shabeeb also planted a sapling regarding plantation drive of the university.