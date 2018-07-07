Share:

LAHORE - The Accountability Court’s decision against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif failed to have any impact on the stock market as the KSE 100-share index increased by 45 points on Friday to close at 40,284 points after a lackluster session.

Volumes remained subdued, as 104m shares changed hands during the day. KEL (-1.59%) from the power sector led the volumes with more than 40m shares exchanging hands as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) notified revised multi-year tariff for K-Electric at Rs12.81/kilowatt-hour (kWh), which was still lower than the tariff demanded by KEL.

Most of the dull activity can be attributed to political uncertainty and lack of positive triggers. On the political front, the Accountability Court on Friday convicted and sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to 10 years jail term on corruption charges in Avenfield corruption reference in his absence. His daughter Maryam Nawaz was awarded seven years and her husband, Captain (r) Safdar, one year imprisonment in the case, in addition to a cumulative fine of 10 million pounds.

Cement sector closed in the green zone where big players such as FCCL (+0.18%), DGKC (+0.33%), MLCF (+0.13%) and PIOC (+1.13%) were the major movers of the mentioned sector. Limited participation was witnessed in the banking space where UBL (+0.17%), MEBL (+0.61%), BAFL (+0.31%) and BAHL (+0.09%) closed in the green zone.

Moving forward expert expect a bounce-back in market as political ambiguities unfold after court verdict.