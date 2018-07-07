Share:

­ISLAMABAD - Two major political parties - PPP-P and MQM-P - on Friday termed the timing of the Accountability Court’s verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif very critical.

If Nawaz Sharif decides to return to the country for facing prison or go for an appeal within a fortnight period then it would be politically much fruitful for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The decision to come back to the country will boost political campaign of the PML-N, the discussions with leaders of the two political parties left this impression.

Accountability Court-I sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

to 11 years in prison and slapped fine of £8 million in the Avenfield properties reference on Friday while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with £2 million fine.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after the verdict has also announced to return to Pakistan after his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz regain consciousness.

Nawaz Sharif also said he would utilise all legal and constitutional rights against the verdict. PPP’s central leader and former opposition leader of the National Assembly Khursheed Shah viewed that the verdict about the Avenfield reference has been declared at the wrong time.

The judgement, Shah said, at this time such decision would raise different concerns and it may go in the favour of Nawaz Sharif. The decision regarding the Avenfield judgement should have been declared three months prior to the general elections.

Talking to The Nation, another PPP’s central leader Naveed Qamar said the return of the Nawaz Sharif within ten days could politically be beneficial for the PML-N. “Political atmosphere would further boost up after the return Nawaz Sharif and it would also be encouraging for his party,” said Qamar.

PPP’s leader further said that both legal and political aspects in the case of Nawaz Sharif are important. “Nawaz Sharif has to return within ten days if he decides to go for an appeal as his physical appearance is legally necessary for the appeal in the court,” said PPP’s leader.

PPP’s leader Shazia Marri said that former Minister Nawaz Sharif should not adopt the way to escape from charges against him.

Likewise, the MQM-P believed that the return of Nawaz Sharif after the verdict would be very important for his party.

“If Nawaz Sharif returns before the polls it would be much beneficial for his party to grab votes in the elections,” said MQM-P Ali Raza Abidi while talking to The Nation.

The return of the Nawaz Sharif, he said, to face prison would badly damage the vote bank of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

The accountability court should continue the accountability process in the country. “The accountability process should not be stopped as it would give a negative impression,” Abidi said.

