DADU - The general elections will witness the tough contest between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Kareem Ali Jatoi and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Rais Rafique Ahmed in NA-235 Dadu and Johi.

The NA-235 constituency consist of Dadu and Johi where there are 177,878 registered voters. The other two candidates are Ahmed Khan Lund of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Meer Taimoor Khan independent candidate.

Kareem Khan joined the PTI last year was previously associated with the PML-N and remained the district Dadu nazim during Pervez Musharraf government seem to strong candidate from the consistency.

He claimed to have carried out a lot of development work and provided jobs to youth in education, police and other departments. He is also son former chief minister of Sindh Liaquat Ali Khan Jatoi. Kareem said that he travelled hundreds of kilometres to have close contacts with his people.

On the other hand, Rais Rafique Ahmed is in good books of Asif Ali Zardari also did a lot of development work in this locality.

He claimed that he provided electricity and gas facility to all the villages of district Dadu.