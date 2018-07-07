Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday called for trade and industry friendly decisions to put the economy on path of recovery.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that all the decisions that have taken economy hostage should be reviewed in the larger interest of the business community.

Giving the example of repeated hikes in petroleum product prices and electricity tariff, Malik Tahir said that it would have been better if caretaker government left these decisions to the forthcoming government instead adding to the miseries of the business community.

He said that twice increase in POL prices by the caretaker government shocked the trade and industry as cost of doing business has increased that is already at the higher side.

The LCCI president said that business community has never expected something good from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority as this body has no knowledge about the issues of trade and industry and has always gone against interests of the business community but it is a matter of surprise that caretaker government is acting on the directions of Ogra.

He said that on demand of Ogra, repeated increases in POL prices by the caretaker government have given a big blow to the industrial sector as POL is the primary raw material of the industry.

He said that industrial input cost has gone up and it has become more harder to compete with the other countries in the international market.

He said that business community is unable to understand that why duties and taxes on POL prices are not being reduced? Likewise, he said that increase in power tariff at this critical economic situation is unjustified.

Tahir said that country is already confronting huge challenges including burden of over $90 external debts, stagnant exports and rising imports, unprecedented trade deficit, rupee devaluation, high input cost, huge deficit of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs), environmental issues, unemployment and above all, external pressure through measures like inclusion in Grey List.

He said that new government would have to face all of these ills therefore caretaker government should not generate more troubles for the new government.