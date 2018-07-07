Share:

BADIN :- Training of polling officials for the election continued in Government Elementary College Badin on Friday.

The training was organised by the Election Commission of Pakistan which was participated by officials of different department including education, health, agriculture and others.

The trainees were briefed about whole process of conducting election in different sessions by experienced and expert master trainers including Muhammad Siddique Soomro, Faiza Mir, Ambreen, Nisar Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed Chandio and others. While talking to media, Muhammad Siddique said that the aim of such training was to train and brief polling officials towards fair, impartial and transparent election.

He said that participants of training especially fresh have gained a lot and such to be beneficial for them to perform their election duties easily and smoothly.

He further said such trainings would boost up the capabilities of polling officials. On the other hand, participation certificates were also awarded to participants of the training.