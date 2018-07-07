Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on July 05, for the combined income groups, witnessed nominal decrease of 0.06 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 230.11 points against 230.25 points last week, according data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 4.64 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 also decreased by 0.23 percent as it went down from 216.83 points in the previous week to 216.33 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs 8001 to 12,000, Rs 12,001 to 18,000, Rs 18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs35,000 decreased by 0.23 percent, 0.22 percent, and 0.16 percent and 0.13 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 6 items registered decrease, while 23 items increased with the remaining 24 items prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review, included chicken, bananas, tomatoes, onions, garlic and wheat flour.

The items, which registered increase in prices, included diesel, petrol, potatoes, eggs, kerosene oil, rice (basmati broken), gur, mutton, beef, moong pulse, LPG cylinder, red chilly, rice (irri-6), sugar, georgette, mash pulse, long cloth, gram pulse, vegetable ghee, shirting, mustard oil, masoor pulse and wheat.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included bread, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered), cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin), salt, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, lawn, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, telephone local call and bath soap.