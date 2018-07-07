Share:

North Sound - Nurul Hasan's gutsy knock of 64 was not enough to prevent Bangladesh falling to an innings and 219-run defeat at the hands of the Windies in Antigua, and they will go into the second Test in Jamaica on 12 July in need of victory to prevent losing the series.

The visitors were staring defeat in the face after day two, and they resumed proceedings on 62/6 after another devilish bowling performance from the Windies, despite the absence of Kemar Roach to injury. Roach again decided to rest his knee, the precaution taken after feeling a twinge following his devastating spell of 5/8 on the first day.

Jason Holder (3/30) immediately got the breakthrough, Mahmudullah (15) falling to the second delivery of the day as the Windies captain got one to angle in and just jag back a touch, finding the edge and flying to Roston Chase who took a low catch at third slip diving to his right.

Shannon Gabriel (5/77) was gifted his five-wicket haul soon after, Kamrul Islam (7) swinging wildly at a straight one and having his middle stump uprooted. It looked as if the hosts were about to make light work of the Bangladesh batting line-up, but Rubel Hossain (16) and Nurul Hasan's partnership of 55 guided their side to three figures for the first time in the game with some innovative, counter-attacking play.

Nurul started to let loose with some blistering shots following the wicket of Islam, and grew into his innings as he began to look assured at the crease in just his second Test match, bringing up his half-century from 36 deliveries. His knock contained six fours and two sixes before it was halted on 64 as Miguel Cummins (2/16) managed to hold on to an outstanding catch off his own bowling.

Hossain was the last man to go and Bangladesh were dismissed for 144, as Cummins notched his second scalp of the day, cleaning up the tail-ender with an angling, skidding delivery that perhaps did not warrant such a wild heave. Hossain had batted valiantly though, providing excellent support to Nurul in their entertaining cameo.

It was somewhat inevitable that Bangladesh would struggle on day three given the one-sided nature of the first two days but Nurul at least restored some pride. A huge improvement is needed going into the second Test, and perhaps a change of approach, as all of Windies' 20 wickets were taken by seam bowlers.

Scoreboard

BANGALDESH 1st Innings: 43

WEST INDIES 1st Innings:

KC Brathwaite c Mehidy b Shakib Al 121

DS Smith c Nurul Hasan b Abu Jayed 58

KOA Powell c Liton Das b Mahmudullah 48

D Bishoo b Kamrul Islam Rabbi 19

SD Hope c Tamim Iqbal b Abu Jayed 67

RL Chase lbw b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2

SO Dowrich c Liton Das b Shakib Al 4

JO Holder c Liton Das b Mehidy Hasan 33

KAJ Roach lbw b Mehidy Hasan 33

ML Cummins not out 1

ST Gabriel c Shakib Al b Abu Jayed 5

EXTRAS: (b 3, lb 8, nb 1, w 3) 15

TOTAL: (all out, 137.3 overs) 406

FOW: 1-113, 2-194, 3-246, 4-272, 5-281, 6-288, 7-338, 8-394, 9-400, 10-406.

BOWLING: Abu Jayed 26.3-7-84-3, Rubel Hossain 17-3-44-0, Kamrul Islam Rabbi 20-3-69-1, Shakib Al Hasan 27-2-71-2, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 34-6-101-3, Mahmudullah 11-1-18-1, Mominul Haque 2-0-8-0.

BANGALDESH 2nd Innings:

Tamim Iqbal c Hope b Gabriel 13

Liton Das c Brathwaite b Holder 2

Mominul Haque b Gabriel 0

Mushfiqur Rahim b Gabriel 8

Shakib Al c Holder b Gabriel 12

Mahmudullah c Chase b Holder 15\

Mehidy Hasan c Dowrich b Holder 2

Nurul Hasan c & b Cummins 64

Kamrul Islam Rabbi b Gabriel 7

Rubel Hossain b Cummins 16

Abu Jayed not out 0

EXTRAS: (b 1, nb 1, w 3) 5

TOTAL: (all out, 40.2 overs) 144

FOW: 1-14, 2-14, 3-16, 4-36, 5-43, 6-50, 7-63, 8-88, 9-143, 10-144.

BOWLING: JO Holder 15-3-30-3, ST Gabriel 12-3-77-5, ML Cummins 7.2-2-16-2, D Bishoo 5-1-16-0, RL Chase 1-0-4-0.

TOSS: West Indies

UMPIRES: Richard Kettleborough, Richard Illingworth

TV UMPIRES: Sundaram Ravi

RESERVE UMPIRE: Joel Wilson

MATCH REFEREE: Chris Broad