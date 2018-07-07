Share:

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) vice chief Sindh chapter Muhammad Hussain Mehanti has said that the women are playing vital role in creating a positive society, hoping that women in large number will come out on July 25 and vote for ‘Book’.

Addressing the women convention in Clifton here, Mehanti asked the women of the constituency to start door-to-door campaign for the better future of their children, adding that the masses would reject those corrupt rulers who had destroyed the city.

The JI leader said that the city was beautiful in tenure of former City Nazim Niamatullah Khan, as he had built colleges, schools, parks and play grounds for the people of the metropolis. The JI leader, who is contesting from NA-247, also visited different areas of the constituency including Bath Island, Defence, Clifton and Reeti Colony.

On the occasion, the MMA candidate for PS-110 Abdul Qadir Noorani was also present.

Separatley, The MMA President and the JI chief for Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has asked the citizens to vote for those who meet the criteria of the Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

During his visit to PS-129, Naeem said the unity of religious parties has proved that only they can impose Islamic laws in the country adding that imposition of Islamic rules can bring the country out from hot waters.

He said that the Jamaat-Islami (JI) always stand with the masses in their time of need to resolve the issues despite having no representation in assemblies.

“The JI leadership always raised its voice over the civic issues and staged protest demonstrations against the pathetic working of NADRA, KE and KWSB”, Naeem added.

He said that those who were in assemblies for decades have failed to resolve the basic issues of the masses and now they are trying to take votes by befooling the masses on those issues which were created by them.

The MMA Karachi Division President was of the view that the corrupt rulers are making alliance in attempt to take votes from the innocent people by befooling them.