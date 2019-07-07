Share:

LONDON/SRiNAGAR - The International Cricket Council has expressed disappointment after banners reading ‘Justice for Kashmir’ and ‘India stop genocide and free Kashmir’ were flown over Headingley, Leeds, during the ongoing Cricket World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday.

It was the second such incident over the venue after a banner was flown during last week’s match between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again,” the ICC, the game’s governing body, said in a statement. “We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

“Throughout the tournament we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring. After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be a repeat of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again.”

Kashmir is a disputed region whose territory is in parts occupied by India and Pakistan, with both countries claiming all of it as theirs. It has been divided since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

A freedom struggle on the Indian side over the past three decades has left more than 70,000 dead, mainly civilians.

Last week’s Pakistan-Afghanistan game was marred by clashes between fans, prompting a police probe. The ugly scenes were reportedly sparked by the flying of a ‘Justice for Balochistan’ banner over the ground.

HOUSE ARREST AFFECTS

GILANI’S HEALTH

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the worsening health of its Chairman Syed Ali Geelani and said although physical weakness is because of his old age but continued confinement in his house has grossly affected his well-being.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that keeping a political personality away from his routine engagements and forcibly preventing him from participating in any social, religious or family function puts a lot of stress. It is surprising that mighty Indian establishment is scared of an old, frail man and feels comfortable by putting curbs on his activities, Kashmir Media Service reported.It said that pulling all along through his turbulent political career, Syed Ali Geelani had always been an eyesore for the opponents, both oppressor and their paid pawns.

It said to force this powerful voice to subjugation, first his close associates and the APHC workers have been booked in fabricated cases and put behind bars. When they failed to subdue his resolve, the Indian authorities started targeting his children and grandchildren through so-called investigating agencies, it deplored.

The statement said it is only by the grace of Almighty Allah and prayers of his well-wishers that Syed Ali Geelani faces the oppressive onslaught so bravely and is determined to stand his ground.

“Despite his ill-health he chaired an important meeting of the forum, but because of his chest infection and physical weakness, he is under strict advice of doctors and is recovering,” it added

The APHC appealed the people to pray for speedy recovery of the octogenarian leader.