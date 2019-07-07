Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed Saturday that at least 37 PML-N MPAs from Punjab were ready to make a forward bloc.

Addressing a news conference, he also claimed that former finance minister Ishaq Dar would be brought back home from London by the end of current month.

A group of over a dozen MPAs had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan about a week ago, after which some of them argued that they had met the premier to have the problems of their constituencies solved.

Sh Rashid was critical of what he called corrupt politicians and said such people could pose serious threat to democracy. He said next 90 days were very significant for politics as the corrupt elements would be taken to task. The minister said Shehbaz Sharif was made opposition leader in National Assembly through a conspiracy to escape from jail, adding, production orders of those facing any accusations should not be issued.

Answering a question, Sheikh Rashid said no one issued his production orders when he was in jail, while no facility including television or air-conditioner was provided to him.

All facilities were being provided to Nawaz Sharif in jail. The minister said it was a success of the PR to win Royal Palm Club case. Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the United States (US), and then Russia, which was a success of the Foreign Office. Answering a question, he said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s performance had been outstanding and he was working day and night for welfare and uplift of people. The minister said PR’s property worth billions of rupees had been occupied and he would take up the matter in the cabinet meeting.