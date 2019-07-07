Share:

A total of 6,650 Pakistani intending pilgrims of Government Hajj Scheme have so far reached Madina Munawwara through 28 flights.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said 13 catering companies are providing a three-time meal to pilgrims at their residences.

Maunineen-e-Hujjaj, Medical Mission and Seasonal staff have already started serving the intending pilgrims.

70 local Muavineen are also guiding the pilgrims.