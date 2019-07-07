Share:

Lahore - woman died and a man wounded critically when a speedy tractor-trolley bumped into a motorcycle on Jail Road in Shadman late Friday.

Police said that a motorcyclist along with a woman and a minor boy was on his way home when a tractor-trolley ran hit their two-wheeler outside the Services Hospital. As a result, the woman died on the spot while the man was shifted to hospital with multiple injuries. Luckily, the child remained unhurt. The police arrested the tractor driver and were investigating the incident.

A 50-year-old man was recovered dead from a house located in the limits of Hayer police station on early Saturday. The body was removed to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased, identified as Ahsan, was living alone in the house for the last couple of months. Police said the body was partially decomposed. Locals alerted the police after noticing foul smell emitting from the building. The police and rescue workers reached the spot and removed the body. The police were investigating the death.