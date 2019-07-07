Share:

KABUL - Both the Taliban and government forces have intensified operations against each other ahead of intra-Afghan dialogue for finding negotiated settlement to Afghanistan’s prolonged conflict which is expected to open in Qatar’s capital Doha on Sunday.

An Afghan delegation comprising politicians, social figures, tribal chieftains, civil society organs, women right activists, former government officials and ranking officials of the incumbent government but in personal capacity, according to local media reports, is going to attend the two-day talks.