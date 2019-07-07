Share:

Karachi (PR) - All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali, on behalf of the office bearers and members of the Society, have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Ms Zuhra Karim, a veteran woman publisher and editor of Monthly SHE Magazine, Karachi.

The APNS office bearers expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss.