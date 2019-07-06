Share:

LONDON-More than 900 badgers have been reported as roadkill so far this year.

Almost twice as many of the nocturnal animals have been counted compared with foxes and hedgehogs, which are next on the 2019 mammal roadkill list.

Among some of the more unusual sightings this year are reports of a beaver found on the A9 in Scotland, and a wallaby near Oxford.

The number of badgers and foxes being recorded as roadkill is generally in proportion with the animals’ wider populations. There are an estimated 485,000 badgers in England and Wales, while there are an estimated 250,000 foxes throughout the UK. Badgers and pheasants also top Project Splatter’s all-time list, which is co-ordinated by a team at Cardiff University.

They have been collecting data since 2013.

Project Splatter co-ordinator and co-founder Sarah Perkins explained that the project began when she was working on a study with a colleague, which led to them wondering about wildlife roadkill and how collecting the data might be of interest from a scientific point of view.

“We decided to set up this study to actually find out fundamentally how many animals were being killed on the roads and where it occurred,” she told BBC News.

“We get well over 10,000 reports each year. That is the tip of the iceberg, of course, because not everyone has heard of the project.

“The more people who report, the better, because we can get a better idea about how many animals are killed.” The number of hedgehogs in rural areas has halved since 2000, estimates suggest