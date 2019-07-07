Share:

LAHORE : A seven-year-old boy died and two other members of his family were wounded when the roof of their house collapsed during downpour in Shahdara Town on early Saturday. Rescue workers said the small house located in Qazi Park was in dilapidated condition and its roof collapsed during the rain and windstorm. Rescue workers rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched the operation with the help of local residents. An official said a seven-year-old boy died in the roof collapse incident. Another two victims were pulled out alive from the wreckage with serious injuries and they were immediately shifted to the Shahdara Hospital. The deceased boy was identified by police as Anees. The injured including six-year-old Amir and 25-year-old Shahzad were shifted to hospital. The police later handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. So far, the government has not announced any compensation for the poor family.