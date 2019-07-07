Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday took notice of reports of sale of milk at higher prices in the metropolis.

The commissioner directed all deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to take strict action against all those milk sellers who were charging more than the notified price.

It is pertinent to mention here that milk prices saw a surge of Rs10 per litre in the city recently. The commissioner said he had directed all deputy commissioners to send him reports on a daily basis. He asked them to remain in the field to ensure sale of milk on notified rates. The commissioner said that milk sellers involved in any violation will face imprisonment and heavy fines.