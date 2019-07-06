Share:

RAWALPINDI -The City Police Officer Rawalpindi Faisal Rana said that Rawalpindi Police would cooperate with members of the Parliament by joining hands with them for the sake of public welfare.

He said this while addressing a meeting with Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rashid Shafique and MPAs of Punjab Assembly Shafique Khan, Taimur Masood, Haji Amjad, Umer Tanvir Butt, Raja Sagheer, Major (R) Latasab Satti, Chaudhary Sajid and Chaudry Javed Kauser.

In the meeting, the parliamentarians recognised and praised the initiatives executed against drug mafia and other law-breaking elements by Rawalpindi Police under the command of CPO Faisal Rana.

The parliamentarians also commended the regimen of conducting open courts by the CPO Rawalpindi as a freshening and revolutionary milestone, saying that it will certainly lessen the gap between the public and the Police.

The CPO issued immediate orders to address the issues pointed out by the parliamentarian.

He stated that aerial firing in weddings and other ceremonies was banned and in case of such an occurrence, the police will register cases against the groom and the organizing body of the ceremony.

The departmental action against relevant police officers for negligence and incompetence including the registration of cases against them, CPO said.

SP Rawal, SP Saddar, and SP Potohar were also present on the occasion.