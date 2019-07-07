Share:

LAHORE : Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Saturday went to Mayo Hospital to inquire after Dera Ghazi Khan Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, who got injured in an accident. He Secretary asked Tahir Farooq about his health and medical treatment. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured officer. During an official tour, vehicle of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq plunged into a ditch in mountainous area of DG Khan, wounding him critically. Now the injured officer is under treatment in Mayo Hospital Lahore.