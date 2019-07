Share:

Balochistan is one of the most attractive places for hunting animals. Due to excessive hunting, however, its wildlife will vanish in a few years. Out of 173 mammal species which exist in Pakistan today, 12 are critically endangered.

l know that hunting gives pleasure, but we should also limit it. I would also like to request the authorities of the forest and wildlife Department of Balochistan to take strong measures and save the lives of wildlife.

SAIMA HAYAT,

Turbat.