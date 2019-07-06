Share:

Kassak is a village near district Kech, seventeen kilometers away from Turbat city. Unfortunately, its villagers have been deprived of the availability of electricity in Summer.

The problem existed due to the outdated electricity transformer which has not been able to supply electricity to the village since the 15th of May. It has created numerous troubles, especially for obtaining drinkable water. The villagers are paying for the electricity bills, yet the transformer has not been repaired.

The people of Kassak village request the Water and Power Management Authority to take immediate action and provide electricity in Kassak.

HASSAN JAN,

Kassak.