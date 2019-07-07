Share:

LONDON - Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and wife of former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has said she is proud of her husband’s achievements but “every story has an end.” Malik, 37, announced his retirement from one-day cricket on Friday, following Pakistan’s win in the last group games against Bangladesh in the World Cup.

Taking to Twitter Mirza wrote, “Every story has an end, but in life, every ending is a new beginning. You have proudly played for your country for 20 years and you continue to do so with so much honour and humility.” “Izhaan and I are so proud of everything you have achieved but also for who you are. Here’s to a few more thousand T20 runs,” she added. Earlier in the day, Malik was given a guard of honour by the Pakistan players at the end of their match against Bangladesh. Malik appeared in 287 one-day internationals and scored 7,534 runs with nine hundreds for Pakistan. As an off-spinner, he finished with 158 wickets, while he also captained Pakistan in 41 ODIs. His last appearance came in the defeat against arch-rivals India in Manchester on June 16.