Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of Hindu community people organised by Hindu welfare panchayat Pakistan and Pooj Lohana Hindu Panchayat MIrpurkhas took out a protest rally here on Saturday.

Being led by president Pooj Lohana Hindu Panchayat Mirpurkhas Seth Lachman Das Peervani, carrying banners and placards marched through main roads from Lal Mandar to local press club, the community protested against kidnapping and forced conversion of a Hindu girl Payal Kumari of Makli, Thatta. They also raised slogans for providing justice to the victim family and punish the abductors.

They alleged that under the conspiracy Hindu girls were abducted and forced to convert their religion. They lamented that due to above illegal act Hindu community people remained in tense condition whereas Islam gave complete rights to its minorities.

However some so-called people wanted to break the peace and harmony among people of different religions of the province.

He demanded the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo-motu notice on this matter, order the impartial inquiry and provide justice to the affected Hindu family.