SIALKOT - The district administration Saturday declared as many as 160-year-old historic building of Iqbal Manzil (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal) in Sialkot as smoke free building. A special ceremony was held at Iqbal Manzil.

The district administration officially announced Iqbal Manzil as smoking free under Smoke Free City Sialkot Project.

Project Director Dr Minhajul Siraj (Deputy Director General, Ministry of Health Pakistan), Project Manager Aftab Ahmed, Caretaker of Iqbal Manzil Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi, senior journalists and district administration officials attended the prestigious ceremony.

Project Manager of Smoke Free Sialkot City Project Aftab Ahmed told the newsmen that smoking had now been completely banned for all the visitors in Iqbal Manzil Sialkot.

He said that the federal government had identified as many as 100 historic buildings, public places and government offices to be made smoke free in Sialkot district under this project. He said that earlier the offices of DSP (Traffic) Sialkot had been declared as smoke free.

On the occasion, Dr Minhajul Siraj paid homage to Allama Iqbal. He said that Iqbal’s poetry was an evergreen formula of personality development and building of capacity for everyone.

He stressed upon the need of understanding Iqbal’s philosophy of Khudi in true sense for the national development and prosperity.

He added that Iqbal’s poetry had ever been very affected for everyone in all the weathers.

Iqbal Manzil’s Caretaker Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi revealed that the teachings of Allama Iqbal are like a beacon of light to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in the society.

He narrated that there was a great imagination of implementation, ethics and spiritualism in Iqbal’s poetry, saying that Allama Iqbal had ever wanted to see the human’s development through the way of selfness and Khudi.

President Bazm-e-Iqbal Sialkot Shamim Khan Lodhi said that Allama Iqbal had dedicated his life for Ishaq-e-Rasul (PBUH), showing the true path to everyone especially the Muslim Ummah asking them to be united for glory of Islam.

Lawyers protest against ‘ rude police officials’

Lawyers observed a strike against Daska police and stopped the entry of local police on premises of Daska Bar Association by locking main gates here on Saturday.

The protesting lawyers did not allow police vans, carrying prisoners from Sialkot District Jail, to enter Daska Judicial Complex. The protesting lawyers also staged a sit-in in the lawns of Daska Judicial Complex and they chanted slogans against local police.

Earlier, in an important meeting at Daska Bar Association, the lawyers strongly condemned the harsh, abusive and sluggish aptitude of some police officials including DSP Daska Shahid Warraich with Ansar Waqas Sahi (General Secretary of Daska Bar). The lawyers unanimously passed a resolution against Daska police. They announced to ban the entry of police on the premises of Daska Bar Association. They demanded immediate transfer of DSP Daska and other police officials. They announced to continue their strike till the transfer of these police officials from Daska.