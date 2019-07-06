Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have introduced a new slogan ‘first salute then proceed decently to earn tribute’ (Phele Salam – Phir Kalam) to ensure decent policing culture in the city and dealing with citizens in a respectful manner.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar, DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Headquarters) Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki and DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed issued directions in their respective wings to change policing culture and ensure friendly policing in the city.

The IGP directed all police officials to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

He stressed for decent attitude of policemen with public for success in policing affairs and said citizens should be behaved in polite manner because this gesture could address their grievances to a maximum level.

He asked all cops to serve people with dedication and change policing and ‘thana’ culture by ensuring public friendly environment in all police stations.

Islamabad police chief said corruption was not tolerable in policing affairs and an internal accountability system has been introduced in department to make policemen accountable of their professional output.

Aamir Zulfiqar expressed his determination to bridge the gap between police and public and make police a real friendly police.