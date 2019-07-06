Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Police have decided to improve information sharing mechanism with media and to constitute a committee for effective communication between both of them after complete failure of Media Public Relation Centre set up at traffic police office.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar directed to constitute police-media liaison committee headed by DIG (Operations) to further promote relations between both of them and make force friendlier.

All four SPs and senior journalists from electronic and print media would be members of this committee. The meeting of this committee would be held on monthly basis and what’s app group would be made for effective communication between committee’s members. Source said IGP Islamabad had directed to make information sharing system with media more effective.

He also appreciated the media for his support to the police during the action against land mafia, drug mafia and other criminal elements during the last eight months.

He said that media always cooperated with Islamabad police during any challenging or law and orders situation and the purpose to constitute the committee is to improve relation between both of them.

The source said that the committee would resolve problems of journalist community related to police.

Earlier, Media and Public Relation Centre was established at Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) office but it totally failed to deliver due to non-cooperative attitude of staff and police officials supervised by SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed.

Sources said that media-police liaison committee would be efficient unlike MPRC and IGP would himself review its performance on continuous basis.

