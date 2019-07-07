Share:

LAHORE - The central Shoora of the Jamaat e Islami has called upon the Pakistan Cricket Board not to make hasty decisions about the national cricket team and instead asses the performance of the players and other related matters in an impartial manner to arrive at the final decision. A resolution adopted by the Shoora chaired by the JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq said that the national team had not been able to come up to the nation’s expectations and there were reports of the change of the leadership and the players. It said that if any change in the present team was felt inevitable, it should be made. The resolution further said that games and sports should be considered as games and sports and there should be no unnecessary media hype to exploit public sentiments. It said that the players were also from the masses and they should not be ridiculed on the basis of their performance. Besides, every attempt should be made to save the players and the younger generation from narcotics. The resolution said that generally, cricket was the only game being promoted in the country while other games, especially hockey, the national game was being discouraged. It noted that national hockey had suffered due to nepotism, politics, and immoral practices otherwise Pakistan had been World Champion in Hockey thrice, Olympic Gold Medalist three times and winner of Champions trophy . Similarly, it said Pakistan had been world Champion of Squash, but squash was being neglected. It said that Pakistani players had won successes in boxing and wrestling on the basis of their personal performance. It said that in Kabaddi, Pakistan had always been runner up in the World Cup and a little bit of official patronage would help the country to become World Champion in Kabaddi. The JI Shoora said that federations of other games and sports were there but their internal tug of war and politics compelled the players to give up the game.

It is highly strange that in a country with a population of 22 million, only about two dozen players qualified for Olympics.

The JI Shoora said it was high time that the government took interest to end the internal and mutual differences between the Ministry of Sports and all sports federations.