LOS ANGELES-Kylie Minogue has scored her seventh UK number one album with greatest hits record ‘Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection’.

The 51-year-old music icon released the album - which is her fourth greatest hits collection - on June 28, and on Friday it was revealed she has managed to top the UK album chart and earn her seventh trophy.

Kylie was surprised with the news by her team, who created a ‘’tunnel of love’’ for her to walk through, whilst chanting: ‘’It’s the tunnel of love because you’re number one.’’ The ‘Spinning Around’ hitmaker joins the likes of Coldplay, Elton John, Barbra Streisand and Take That who all also have seven number one albums, and she is now the female artist with the second most number ones, beaten only by Madonna who has 12.

Kylie’s album success follows her iconic performance on the The Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival over the weekend, where she played the coveted Legends slot over 10 years after a cancer diagnosis stopped her from performing at the Worthy Farm music extravaganza.

Before her performance, Kylie had admitted she was feeling ‘’emotional’’ about appearing at the world famous event, but said she was expecting the festival to be a ‘’big love fest’’.