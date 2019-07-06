Share:

LAHORE - Ather Ali Khan, Executive Director, LAC paid visit at the Alhamra Art Museum and overviewed on art conservation workshop on legendary pieces. On occasion, he said these nine paintings of Anna Molka Ahmed, Colin David, Moeen Najmi, Gulam Rasool, Salima Hashmi, Mehmood Butt and M. Shahbaz are the national assets. Alhamra Art Museum is the only museum that houses a collection of 326 art pieces. To preserve the paintings of internationally celebrated artists is the top priority of the museum. He said that he will made Mister Information and Culture ‘Syed Samsam Bukhari’ to visit the Alhamra Art Museum on 10 July 2019. He will overview these paintings that are preserved by the team of the museum. Deputy Director, Alhamra Cultural Complex, Syed Naveed ul Hassan Bukhari was also present on the occasion.

He said to love art is a way of living of nation.