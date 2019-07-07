Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Additional sessions judge Mirpurkhas 1/Model court Mirpurkhas, sentenced life imprisonment and RS 1 lakh fine to the convict Nanji Kolhi, resident of Jhilori here on Saturday.

Report said that Kanji Kolhi had allegedly killed his wife over domestic affair. Murder case was lodged with Taluka police station Mirpurkhas. Prosecution proved the murder case while police detained the accused and sent to central prison Hyderabad.

development work delayED

Public Health Engineering Department Mirpurkhas Executive officer Ghulam Qadir Memon furnished letters to accountant general Sindh and his higher authorities with complaints here on Saturday.

He reported that account officer Shah Nawaz Jatoi was missing from his office since long time and kept secret and necessary documents in his custody. He also refused to perform his office duty that resulted into abrupt blockage of all development works. Contractors also protested against his demand of huge bribe for disposal of pending official tasks.

He said that he was his subordinate but blackmailed other officers and contractors and demanded high bribe for approval of contractors’ bills.

He demanded the higher authorities to take immediate notice to suspend him and appoint an honest officer run the office matters smoothly.

Fire leaves woman INJURED

A woman seriously injured during preparation of meal when fire broke out here on Saturday.

The incident occurred at village Ghuman Kalro, deh 322, taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad. Shremti Ganga Kolhi 19, was rushed to taluka hospital Kot Ghulam Muhammad where 80 percent of her body sustained burn injuries, it was reported. Doctors referred her to LMUH Hyderabad where doctors were trying to save her life.