LAHORE - PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday made the startling claim that the accountability court judge was blackmailed to get verdict against her father, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference at the party secretariat in Model Town, she played a secretly recorded video and audio along with the transcript while claiming the persons in conversation were Nasir Butt, a party loyalist, and Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik.

Flanked by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Maryam alleged that the entire judicial process was severely compromised for conviction of the PML-N Quaid.

Judge Arshad Malik had handed seven years imprisonment to Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference in December last year. He, however, acquitted the PML-N Quaid in another corruption case, the Flagship reference.

“This is divine help that will prove Nawaz Sharif innocent,” Maryam said. She claimed that the judge had invited Nasir But at home and informed him about the circumstances in which he announced the "unjust" verdict against Nawaz Sharif.

She further claimed that the video and audio featuring Butt and Malik at latter’s residence were recorded separately.

“The judge told Nasir Butt that he was feeling guilt and having nightmares after handing unjustified imprisonment to Nawaz Sharif. He pointed out flaws in the trial that he desired to be conveyed to the lawyers of Nawaz Sharif”, she claimed.

Daughter of the former premier claimed that the judge had admitted that he was blackmailed for issuing the verdict in Al-Azizia reference.

“The judge told Nasir Butt that unknown persons took him to unspecified place, served tea and left him alone to watch a 10 years old personal video of his on TV screen”, she claimed while adding the said "immoral" video was used to blackmail the judge.

“The judge had admitted pressure. He even contemplated suicide”, she said while playing the said part of the conversation between Nasir Butt and the judge.

“The judge could be heard saying that Nawaz was convicted despite lack of evidence of financial corruption, proof of taking money from any department and shifting of funds abroad from Pakistan," she said, adding, the case of assets beyond means was formed without assessing the income and evaluating worth of properties.

“The judge admitted that no one visited Saudi Arabia to determine the source of income of the Sharif family and as such it could not be termed a case of holding assets beyond known means of income”, she said.

Maryam claimed the video was unedited and she asked the journalists to decide for themselves whether Nawaz was victimised or not. She lamented that a 70 years old man who served the country thrice as the PM was in jail despite life threatening ailments.

She said after surfacing of this ‘undeniable proof’ there was no justification of Nawaz Sharif’s imprisonment and he must be released immediately. She urged superior judiciary and state institutions to take notice of this conspiracy, and warned that she possessed more explosive proofs which had the names of those pulling the strings.

“We gave receipts and evidence but it wasn’t accepted. Everyone knew this was a conspiracy and not accountability. Nawaz appeared before courts. For the first time a PM’s daughter was also brought into the case. The verdict was decided even before the cases were filed”, she said.

The PML-N leader recalled that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s sentence was termed a judicial murder and a judge confessed he was under pressure.

She said she didn’t care about the consequences, adding that she was determined to do anything for her father. “After today, I know that my life is also in danger since no one has ever dared saying truth in the country before.”

She said thank God the judge who heard Nawaz’s case realised his mistake sooner. “I am fighting for the rights of all prime ministers who were made the target of any sort of conspiracy,” she said, adding that let the law decides if anyone did corrupt practices.

Maryam recalled her last press conference when she had promised Nawaz Sharif won’t be allowed to become another Morsi, a reference to former Egyptian president who was under trial and died recently after he collapsed in court.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said “the world has seen who plays in connivance with the umpire [the powerful military]. Not only have they [PTI] been playing on favourable playing field but they have targeted their political rivals too,” she said.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that the apex court and all powerful institutions would intervene and ensure justice to Nawaz Sharif after the disclosures they were going to make at the press conference.