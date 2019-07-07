Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Saturday. Overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and rains provided much-needed relief to heat-stricken people by causing considerable decrease in the temperature during the day and at nighttime.

The meteorologists have forecast more rains coupled with windstorm during the next 2-3 days. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 33 degree Celsius and 22C respectively.

High velocity winds and rains disturbed routine life. Windstorm and wet conditions caused tripping of more than 100 Lesco feeders, putting portion of Lahore in darkness. Windstorm caused felling of tree branches and steamers along important roads. Inundated rainwater on portions of roads and roadsides caused traffic mess on important roads including The Mall.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeastwards. Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen in coming days.

Local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust raising winds and scattered rains for Lahore during the next 2-3 days.

Rain-dust/thunderstorm associated with strong gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad DG Khan, Multan, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Noorporthal received 77mm rain, Faislabad 43mm, Jhang 34mm, Sialkot 29mm, Chakwal 25mm, Bhakkar 24mm, Lahore 23mm, Murree and Rawalpindi 22mm each, Cherat 15mm, Islamabad and Toba Tek Singh 14mm each, Joharabad and Rawalakot 09mm each, Malamjabba 08mm, Attock 05mm, Sahiwal 04mm, Sargodha 03mm, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Kakul and Garidupatta 02mm each, Lower Dir, DI Khan, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin and Mangla 01mm each.

CM visits city after rain

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited various parts of the city late night to review conditions after rain without protocol and security. The chief minister visited Ferozepur Road, Ichhra, Shah Jamal, Muslim Town, Canal Road, and Jail Road. He reviewed drainage of rainwater and cleanliness conditions of the city. Buzdar also visited the Services Hospital. A patient surprisingly asked the chief minister: “You are here during this hour of night?” The chief minister replied” “Yes and I am here to enquire after you.”

The chief minister talked to patients and their attendants in a friendly manner and asked them about facilities provided in hospitals. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said he was visiting the city late night to get first hand information about problems of people so that relief could be provided to people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.