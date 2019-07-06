Share:

LOS ANGELES- Nicki Minaj wants to be treated like Taylor Swift.

The 36-year-old rapper posted a reflective note on Instagram about her debut mixtape and the lack of support she feels she has received from the industry in the 12 years since she released it and insisted that Taylor is never blasted for speaking out like she is.

She wrote: ‘’12 years ago I dropped my 1st mixtape. Wrote every single word on every single song.

“No female rapper (other than Trina) did a song w/me or congratulated me on my billboard accomplishments. I didn’t mind. I never felt they were obligated to do so. Just like Beyoncé isn’t obligated to congratulate or collaborate with Normani, etc.

‘’I never had a crusade by radio stations, influencers & blogs to make my song number 1 when Anaconda was #2 on the Hot 100. I never had a group of men in the studio writing my songs for me so it took a while between albums. Please stop these write ups about what I didn’t do.