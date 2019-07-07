Share:

ISLAMABAD - Expressing grave concern over allegations levelled by the PML-N regarding alleged blackmailing of a judge, major opposition parties Saturday called upon the superior judiciary to take appropriate action on the matter.

The parliamentary opposition parties believed that independent and transparent inquiry should be conducted on it.

The major opposition party – PML-N - claimed that judicial process in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif case was severely compromised. The opposition party, in a presser, alleged that an accountability court judge allegedly admitted to lack of evidence against former Prime Minister in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

The PTI’s government, in a prompt reaction, strongly dismissed the claims by PML-N saying video could only be considered authentic after a forensic audit.

Whereas, the opposition parties expressed their serious concerns over the video played in the presser. “This is not the first time that such accusations have been made. In the past, similar allegations of exerting pressure on the judges have also been made. It is indeed a sad commentary on the health of Pakistani democracy that such accusations continue to be made so often and so repeatedly,” said Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal has expressed grave concern on the allegations levelled by the PML-N regarding blackmailing of a judge through an incriminating video to force him give a desired verdict in the case against former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. “If for some reasons, the judiciary is not inclined to address such issues then the opposition parties must deliberate on it and formulate a united course of action,” he said in a statement issued by Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“It is most unfortunate that even today political circles are abuzz with pressure reportedly exerted on the judges to deliver preferred verdicts in corruption cases against opposition leaders, in by-elections against opposition candidates amid talk of even the superior judiciary brought under pressure,“ he said. The PPP appeals to all judges under pressure to recuse themselves rather than give decisions under pressure, he said. The party, he said, demands remedial measures to ensure the independence of the judiciary and to ensure that justice is not only done but also seen to be done. The PPP also calls upon all institutions to stay within their constitutional domain, said chairman PPP.

He said that the presidential references against some judges of the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court are also seen by many as attempts by the regime to undermine judicial independence.

MMA, the allied partner of opposition in national assembly, also expressed concerns over the video. “Proper action needs to be taken on audio and video in a current political scenario,” said JUI-F lawmaker Asad Mehmood while talking to The Nation.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman while talking to the media has strongly criticised the governance of PTI’s government. He said action needs to be taken on this matter.

Political pundits viewed that the opposition parties will strongly raise the matter in the parliament. The opposition parties have already submitted requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat requesting speaker National Assembly to immediately summon the session to discuss important matter. They said joint opposition might also make a strategy to submit adjournment motion in the national assembly secretariat to debate this matter.

PPP-P’s senior lawmaker Farhat Ullah Babar, commenting on PML-N’s press conference, also raised some questions in his tweet. “An embarrassing video shown to judge allegedly to force him give guilty verdict,” he said.