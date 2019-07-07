Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the opposition was using different tactics for getting NRO from the government and the recent press conference of Maryam Nawaz was one of them.

A show was presented by Maryam Nawaz to get sympathies of people but masses of the country were well aware about corruption of her father and she could not succeed in making people fool again, he said talking to a private news channel.

Shibli Faraz said the government had nothing to do with the decisions given by the courts against the opposition leadership.

He said the previous governments had damaged the national institutions and they were responsible for the fragile condition of economy.

Replying to a question, he said the government would support Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani if the opposition presented a no confidence motion against him.