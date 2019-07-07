Share:

SIALKOT - Hundreds of people including women and children participated in the daylong annual urs celebrations of religious saint Baba Qalandar Hussain Qalandar in village Barapind-Zafarwal here on Saturday.

The main thing, known as the speciality of the urs, was the establishment of a “Milk Well”, which is established there every year to entertain the visiting devotees. Everyone was found intending to get this nutritious milk from this milk well as the devotees were in full belief that they would get rid of all stomach diseases after drinking this milk from there.

According to the caretaker of the urs Malik Naseer Ahmed, the milk well was first established nineteen years ago in 2000, saying that the well was working like the old traditional way of working of any old well of water being run by the bulls with the moving wheel.

He said that there was no doubt to say that this milk was very good in taste and its freshness, which was preserved in the milk well by keeping all the preserving methods and principals in mind to keep this milk in good taste.

He said that the well was getting popularity day by day across the country as the devotees reach to drink this milk from the well even after standing in long queues, waiting for their turn. He said this milk has miraculous quality that every patient suffering from the stomach diseases gets relief after drinking this milk. He said that more than 35 to 40 tonnes of milk is drunk by thousands of visitors during urs celebrations every year. He said that the milk well had been established to entertain almost all of the visiting devotees as the number of the devotees has grown to a very large number for the last past few years.

He said that he himself and the devotees also bring fresh milk with them while reaching there and they pour this all of the milk in this about 50 feet deep milk well for bringing in a speciality of cure of the stomach diseases.

On the occasion, several women including Khalida Bibi of Sialkot City, Nasreen Bibi of Chawinda, Bushra Bibi of Daska, Razia Bibi of Pasrur, Sughra Bibi of Zafarwal, Naseem Begum and Parveen Iqbal of Bajwat said that they were thankful to Almighty Allah as they had got rid of all of their stomach disease after using this, what they said, miraculous milk, from the milk well.