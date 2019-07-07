Share:

Washington/Kabul - The US peace envoy leading talks with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan said on Saturday the latest discussions were the “most productive session” to date.

Zalmay Khalilzad said substantive progress had been made on all four parts of a peace deal: counter-terrorism assurances, troop withdrawal, participation in Intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations, and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

Taliban negotiators have been meeting with Khalilzad to try to reach a deal that would have the US military withdraw from Afghanistan in return for various guarantees. “These six days have been the most productive of the rounds we’ve had...we made progress on all the issues that we have been discussing,” Khalilzad was quoted as saying.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s office in Qatar, said they were also pleased with the discussions. “We are happy with progress and hope the rest of the work is also done. We have not faced any obstacles yet,” he said in a post to Twitter.

Warring sides will resume dialogue Tuesday after conclusion of intra-Afghan talks

Khairullah Khairkhaw, a senior member of the Taliban’s negotiating team, said the two sides had been able to resolve “almost all the differences” on the two issues. “They [US] have perhaps evolved a troop withdrawal timetable. We are also making our own assessment in consultation with our [Taliban] military colleagues so we know how much time they [the US] would require to leave the country and we can place our deadline before them,” Khairkhwa told pro-Taliban social media.

The talks were set to be paused until July 9, while another summit with Afghan representatives takes place in Qatar’s capital. About 60 Afghan delegates were scheduled to attend the so-called Intra-Afghan Dialogue Conference, which includes political figures, women, and other stakeholders.

The representatives of the Taliban have so far refused to deal directly with the Western-backed government in Kabul.

Earlier a member of the American negotiating team also said the latest round of talks with the Taliban has been “very productive”. He strenuously denied Washington sought a fixed deadline for the withdrawal of its estimated 14,000 troops from Afghanistan as part of a final peace deal.

Negotiations have had fresh momentum in recent weeks after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, at the end of last month. At the time, he said Washington was hopeful of an agreement before Sept 1.

The US official in Qatar’s capital, Doha, where the Taliban maintain a political office and talks are being held, told The Associated Press that the US “definitely did not offer” an 18-month withdrawal as part of a peace deal. Speaking anonymously because of the sensitivity of the talks, the US negotiator was responding to a timeframe Taliban officials told the AP months earlier.

The US negotiator said the deal being negotiated in Doha with the Taliban is “comprehensive and includes specifics on all four parts including a ceasefire, timeline, participating in intra-Afghan negotiations and counter-terrorism assurances.”

On Saturday, several prominent Afghan figures left Kabul for Doha ahead of much-anticipated all-Afghan talks to begin on Sunday. The talks are co-sponsored by Germany and Qatar, and include the Taliban. An earlier round of intra-Afghan talks, which were to be held last April, was scuttled after the two sides could not agree on participants.

The Afghan government had submitted a list of 250 people. The Taliban likened it to a wedding party.

This time the Taliban say 60 people will participate.

Attaullah Rahman Salim, the deputy head of the government’s high peace council, said 64 would be sitting around the table.

The list includes former Mujahideen who fought the Soviets in the 1980s as well as former government officials, former ambassadors, civil society representatives and a smattering of women.

14 KILLED IN

ROCKET ATTACK

At least 14 civilians were killed after the Taliban attacked the centre of Khwaja Sabz Posh district in the northern province of Faryab, the provincial police spokesman Abdul Karim Yurish said.

Yurish added that the civilians were killed when the Taliban’s rockets landed near their houses. He said that 39 others were wounded in the attack. Yurish said that children are also among the victims.

He said that the wounded were taken to nearby hospitals in the province.

Taliban rejected the claims and said the rockets were not fired by members of the group.