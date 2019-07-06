Share:

ISLAMABAD-Aabpara police have booked a man for allegedly raping his real daughter who is just 5 years of age.

According to an FIR registered at the police station on July 5, Bushra Bibi, a resident of sector G-7/1, reported to the police that she was married to Rashid Qureshi, son of Basheer Ahmed Qureshi, some 7 years back. She has a daughter, Zainab, 5, and a son Saifullah. “Few days back, Zainab told me that her father used to sexually assault her. My daughter complained to me the same on a number of occasions upon which I got her [Zainab] medically examined from a doctor who confirmed the abuse,” Bushra told the police. She further said that as soon as Rashid heard the news, he left for his native town Abbottabad. However, a police team led by SP City arrested the accused.

The police have got medical examination of the minor from Polyclinic hospital and waiting for the results as it booked the accused under section 376-III of the PPC. Further investigation is underway, according to the police.

Incest is one of the most invisible forms of sexual violence. Families generally keep the matter under wraps with devastating psychological consequences for the victim. As the perpetrator is most often a male family member and there is a strong tendency to protect the ‘honour’ of the family at all costs, the rights and wellbeing of the victim are often sacrificed. Majority of incest cases go unreported or are covered up. The few reported cases rarely make it past all the procedural hurdles in the justice system.

In January, a father was arrested in Rawalpindi after daughter accused him of raping, impregnating her. The 16-year-old girl alleged that her father had been sexually abusing her over the past year and she had finally decided to approach the police after learning that she had become pregnant.

Meanwhile, the police have found body of a Frontier Constabulary cop, Roshan Badshah, son of Momin Khan, 32, from the area of Dhok Kashmirian in the jurisdiction of Ramana police station. The police are yet to ascertain the circumstances under which the victim was murdered and the culprits. The Homicide Unit of Islamabad police have been directed to initiate investigation into the case. The police have shifted the body to hospital for further legal action in the case and autopsy, according to the police.