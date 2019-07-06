Share:

The three new polio cases surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, increasing the total of this year’s cases to 26. As we know that there are only two countries in the world where polio cases are being reported: Pakistan and Afghanistan. The efforts of the concerned authorities prove that the government of Pakistan is interested and keen to eliminate the virus of the crippling disease in the country. Parents should also play their role and get their children vaccinated. I request the parents to feel their responsibility and get their children vaccinated. It is the only way to protect those children.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat.