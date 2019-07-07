Share:

ISLAMABAD - After the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s warning to Pakistan to take measures to block terror financing to avoid being placed on its blacklist, the provincial governments would continue to detect and seize properties of banned outfits and those non-profit organisations involved in funding these organisations.

The federal government has directed all provinces to take action against non-functional, unregistered non-government and non-profit organisations and even such those registered organisations whose links of providing funding to banned outfits established at any stage, a senior official of the federal government said.

Last month, Pakistan avoided the blacklist of the anti-money laundering watchdog but only till October this year when FATF will review its efforts to counter money laundering and terror financing. The FATF in its plenary meeting reviewed Pakistan’s measures and urged it to implement its action plan on countering terror financing. The financial watchdog said that Pakistan had already missed two deadlines for implementing the plan and it would take a final decision in its review meeting to be held in October 2019.

Centre directs for action against non-functional, unregistered non-govt, non-profit organisations

“We have worked out a plan to choke funding of all those organisations and members who are facing ban under the UN Security Council’s Resolution 1267 and have held an important meeting with the Punjab government to implement this plan,” the official said. All registered and unregistered non-profit organisations would be scrutinised in the next couple of weeks, he added.

For this purpose, a decision has been taken that action would also be initiated against all those unregistered non-profits who don’t register with them with the provincial governments at earliest.

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has also asked Punjab home department to collect detailed information from its all deputy commissioners about the non-profit organisations working in their respective areas. The reason of focus on Punjab is that the province is the powerbase of banned Jaish-e-Mohammad, Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation and its affiliate organisations that are also proscribed.

The Punjab government has already seized many properties of these proscribed organisations.

In the start of this month, the Punjab’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) booked top 13 leaders of the banned JuD in 23 different cases for their alleged involvement in terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Those booked include Jud chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed and his deputy Abdul Rehman Makki. The CTD registered these cases in five cities of Punjab and said that JuD was financing terrorism from the massive funds collection through non-profit organisations including Al-Anfaal Trust, and Dawatul Irshad Trust besides others. These organisations had also been banned in April.

PUNJAB IMPLEMENTING NAP, FATF

APP adds: Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has said the provincial government is taking profound steps to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) agenda in order to root out all kinds of terrorism from the province.

He also appreciated the role of religious leaders having patriotic and positive thinking to support the government in this regard.

He was talking to a delegation of Ittihad Tanzeemat Wafaq-ul-Madaaris Pakistan (ITWP) at the Civil Secretariat in Lahore on Saturday.

Raja Basharat said his relations with religious leaders are always on the basis of respect and reverence. He assured grievances of the delegation regarding sacrificial hides and registration of seminaries would be redressed on priority basis.

The minister assured that consultation with religious organisations for making the process of seminaries registration easier would continue in future.

He said the Punjab government is determined to introduce proactive reforms to provide students of seminaries with the same facilities of quality education at par with the contemporary education system.