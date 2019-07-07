Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday convened a meeting of its provincial and federal lawmakers from Karachi to discuss its strategy for a possible change in the current political scenario in the province.

According to a handout issued by the party’s Karachi chapter, the federal and provincial lawmakers discussed “rift in the PPP ranks” in the provincial assembly and possible induction of a new chief minister in the province.

It said that Federal Minister Ali Zaidi also participated in the meeting along with National Assembly lawmakers Aftab Siddiqui, Saifur Rehman, Faheem Khan, Aslam Khan and others. Provincial lawmakers including party’s parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, Seema Zia, Sidra Imran and others attended the meeting held at the chamber of the opposition leader at the Sindh Assembly. The meeting also expressed its concern over the “worst performance of the provincial government” and discussed issues faced by Karachi.

Talking to The Nation, PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said the chief minister had said during a meeting on water shortage in Karachi on Friday that he would convene a meeting of all stakeholders after a month to review progress if he remained the chief minister of the province till then. “What should we understand from this remark?” he asked and said that being a key opposition party in the province, they will have to devise a strategy if a chief minister is removed for any reason.

He said that cracks are developing in the PPP as top party leader Nasir Hussain Shah was asked to resign from his cabinet portfolios. “The PPP claimed that he resigned to run election campaign in Ghotki but since then he is not seen running any campaign for the party,” he said and added that many lawmakers within the PPP are also fed up with the corrupt practices of their leadership.

“There are many good people in the PPP and we are in touch with all of them,” he said, without elaborating if a forward bloc on the pattern of a forward bloc in the Punjab Assembly is being formed in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that any move from the joint opposition consisting of PTI, MQM-P and GDA to dent the PPP in the provincial assembly needs a hectic effort as they have only 65 lawmakers in the assembly as compared to 99 lawmakers of the ruling party.