Rawalpindi-The open court of Deputy Commissioner and City Police Officer turned into fish market on Saturday as the officials of enforcement department, close aides of PTI MNA and traders scuffled with each other on the issue of massive encroachments in limits of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation.

Reportedly, the police took a trader Akbar into custody. Interestingly, PTI MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique took side of encroachers something that shocked the citizens who were attending the open court.

Scores of citizens including aged men and women piled up complaints against police officers for not providing them justice in police stations. The CPO vowed to solve public issues on priority basis besides holding inquiry against land mafia himself.

According to details, DC Chaudhry Ali Randhawa and CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana held open court in the hall of Government Gordon College on orders of Chief Minister Punjab. Besides, PTI MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique and other politicians, a large number of traders’ representatives, citizens and members of civil society attended the open court and lodged their complaints against officers of district government and police.

An old man Abdul Ghani appeared before the CPO and told him that a powerful land mafia had illegally grabbed his shops located in Committee Chowk. He alleged that the land mafia was being backed by a DSP. He sought legal action against the powerful land mafia. Responding to the complaint, CPO ensured the old man that justice would be provided to him at any cost.

A woman complainant tendered an application with CPO stating that she was misbehaved by a police officer in a police station when she went there to register FIR. The woman also burst into tears and later lost her conscious while telling her ordeal to CPO. Ladies police officers present in the open court rescued the faint applicant.

Similarly, a citizen told the CPO that his car was picked up by the unknown car lifters within limits of PS New Town and SHO Raja Musadiq was not registering case against the car lifters despite filing a written application. On this, the CPO snubbed the SHO and ordered him for registration of case immediately.

A senior citizen brought into notice of the police chief that the traffic wardens had failed in controlling traffic rush on roads because most of them remained busy in playing games on their mobile phones. On this, the CPO ordered CTO to delete video games from the mobiles of traffic wardens and submit him a report in this regard.

The hall of the government college turned into battle field when a trader Akber tabled an application before the DC stating that the officials and officers of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation were involved in collecting extortion from the encroachers causing immense troubles for traffic and pedestrians. “The extortion mafia is allegedly supported by MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique,” he accused. Within no time, the supporters of the MNA caught the trader and tried to beat him but his fellow traders came forward and rescued him. Taking advantage of the situation, some officials of RTMA also launched attack on traders for exposing their black deeds before DC that too in open court. Police could hardly control the situation and later the trader Akbar was taken into custody. However, police released him on intervention of the traders’ elected representatives.