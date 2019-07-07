Share:

LAHORE: - The Punjab government has planned to launch a nursing degree programme and sought support of the private sector to fill vacancies of paramedical staff.

The decision was taken at a meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair on Saturday. The meeting also reviewed the Nishtar II project and discussed matter of budget and other health issues.

The proposals to convert conventional filing system in the health department to the e-filing system and up-gradation of emergency services and establishment of trauma centres across the provinces were also discussed in the meeting.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to submit their recommendations in this regard.

The chief minister directed that the process of the provision of medicines in government hospitals should be completed soon.

Speaking in the meeting, CM Buzdar said that he would pay surprise visits to hospitals and would personally monitor conditions of hospitals.

Health facilities in hospitals of remote areas would also be improved, he added.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, chairman of Planning and Development and senior officials attended the meeting.

Sedately, Chief Minister Buzdar visited surgical ward of Mayo Hospital and inquired about health of the injured deputy commissioner DG Khan. He asked the doctors about the condition of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq. He prayed for early recovery of the deputy commissioner and expressed good wishes for him.