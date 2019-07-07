Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Rabies can be controlled by administering anti-rabies vaccine to stray dogs.

A survey of local NGO Ravi Foundation, working for the rights of animals, was delivered to local media reporters in a press conference here on Saturday by its chief Ms Rafia Ashfaq in which it had been disclosed that there were more than 50,000 homeless, abused, neglected, injured and ill stray dogs in the district. She added that her organisation’s team consisting of several persons including a veterinary doctor and a veterinary assistant not only vaccinated 550 stray dogs in a weeklong campaign in 10 villages of Union Councils 6 and 31, but also treated several of the sick dogs. She added that volunteers injected vaccine from a vial which had the cost of Rs1,155 and was used on 10 dogs and then a belt was worn to that vaccinated dog so that next year same vaccination should again be repeated to same dog; as once a dogs is vaccinated, the vaccine remains active in that dog for one year and danger of spreading of rabies from that dog is ended for one year. She condemned the killing of dogs through poisoning or shooting and suggested that the government should provide funds to NGOs and Livestock Department for anti-rabies vaccination to stray dogs. Faisalabad University of Agriculture local sub campus principal and head of Animal Sciences Department of the university Dr Qamar Bilal disclosed on the occasion that 80 percent stray dogs were useful for the people as they often sit on the corner of streets or outside the outhouse because they are given food by the residents of those area and they act like pet dogs who protect the houses from criminals. He added that in big cities there are a number of such pet dog businessman who bear the costly races of dogs and earn a lot of money by exporting them abroad. He said killing of stray dogs was not the solution of stopping rabies instead giving them anti-rabies vaccine was a correct way to restrain the spreading of rabies. Two former Punjab Assembly members, belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Mian Rafiq and Amjad Ali Javed were present in the press conference. They praised the efforts of NGO for the protection of stray dogs.

Govt to build houses for low income people in Toba

A site is being selected to build houses for low income people under the federal government’s Naya Pakistan Housing Project at TT Singh, said Secretary for Housing Naseem Sadiq. He was talking to media after visiting different places here. He also visited his department’s existing housing schemes and assured the residents that steps would be taken for development of their localities.

PTI MPA Saeed Ahmed Saeedi, central vice president Ch Ashfaq and DCMian Mohsin Rashid accompanied the secretary.